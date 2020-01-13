Week ahead weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
22 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will be a much warmer day, but also turning windy.  Southwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph, will help to push temperatures well into the 60’s by this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 65.  The dryness of the wind could also elevate a wildfire threat.  Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow should be just as pleasant with highs in the 60’s, but with less wind.  Wednesday could cool into the 50’s, while Thursday may see temperatures fall into the 40’s.  Also, a slight chance of rain, and possibly freezing rain could occur.  This wintry precipitation may continue into early Friday, before giving way to milder weather during the afternoon, with highs rebounding into the 50’s and low 60’s.  This upcoming weekend looks to continue with a mix of 50’s. 

Have a good Monday everyone, and be sure to stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

