Week ahead weather outlook

30°F Mainly clear. Low near 30F. WSW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will be a much warmer day, but also turning windy. Southwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph, will help to push temperatures well into the 60’s by this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 65. The dryness of the wind could also elevate a wildfire threat. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow should be just as pleasant with highs in the 60’s, but with less wind. Wednesday could cool into the 50’s, while Thursday may see temperatures fall into the 40’s. Also, a slight chance of rain, and possibly freezing rain could occur. This wintry precipitation may continue into early Friday, before giving way to milder weather during the afternoon, with highs rebounding into the 50’s and low 60’s. This upcoming weekend looks to continue with a mix of 50’s.

Have a good Monday everyone, and be sure to stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris