Week ahead forecast

Fair

Amarillo

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
59°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Dalhart

78°F Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

83°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
58°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

 Hello everyone.

A break from our recent heat wave starts today as a summertime cold front moves south through the Panhandles.  In its wake, the 90’s and 100’s as of late will be replaced with the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Also, a few thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of the boundary as it pushes south of our area.  Additional stray storms may return for later this week.  Temperature wise, the low 80’s look to continue for tomorrow, followed by a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s from Wednesday through this upcoming weekend.

On a separate note, I want to thank Chris and Britney for their hard work and additional hours, while I’ve been away.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

