Week ahead forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

A break from our recent heat wave starts today as a summertime cold front moves south through the Panhandles. In its wake, the 90’s and 100’s as of late will be replaced with the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Also, a few thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of the boundary as it pushes south of our area. Additional stray storms may return for later this week. Temperature wise, the low 80’s look to continue for tomorrow, followed by a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s from Wednesday through this upcoming weekend.

On a separate note, I want to thank Chris and Britney for their hard work and additional hours, while I’ve been away.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris