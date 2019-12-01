Week ahead forecast

Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

Pleasant December weather is on tap for tomorrow with sunshine, and temperatures warming into the 60’s.  The only negative will be southwesterly winds occasionally gusting over 20 mph.  Tuesday and Wednesday look to continue mild with a mostly sunny sky, and afternoon highs in the 60’s.

Thursday may see our next weather change with a blustery cold front moving through, and temperatures falling into the 50’s.  As the front migrates southward, a slight chance of rain will be possible, with the best hopes staying across our northern counties.  The 50’s look to continue on Friday, followed by a return to the low 60’s for this upcoming weekend.

At this juncture, no significant rain or snow storms are expected for this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

