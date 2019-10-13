Week Ahead Forecast

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening!

Today’s beautiful weather will be repeated for tomorrow! Columbus Day will be a nice day to be outside. The afternoon hours should consist of a sunny sky, southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 80’s. Tuesday, however, looks to turn breezy and cooler with temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s. The 70’s will be commonplace on Wednesday, followed by a return to the low to mid 80’s for Thursday and Friday. The 70’s look to be in place over next weekend.

No rain or snow is expected for this upcoming week.

Have a safe and fun Columbus Day everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris