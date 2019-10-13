Week Ahead Forecast

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening!

Today’s beautiful weather will be repeated for tomorrow!  Columbus Day will be a nice day to be outside.  The afternoon hours should consist of a sunny sky, southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 80’s.  Tuesday, however, looks to turn breezy and cooler with temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  The 70’s will be commonplace on Wednesday, followed by a return to the low to mid 80’s for Thursday and Friday.  The 70’s look to be in place over next weekend.

No rain or snow is expected for this upcoming week.

Have a safe and fun Columbus Day everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

