Weak Summertime front…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

94°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

96°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
20 mph E
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

92°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

93°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

96°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Monday Afternoon,

A weak frontal boundary continues to sag south into our far southern counties.  As a result, a few showers and thunderstorms may continue, or develop out ahead of this line.  No rain, however, is expected in the post-frontal air mass, which includes most of our area.  Instead, sunshine is expected with northeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Wednesday will continue sunny and hot with highs approaching 100.  Possible triple digit heat may also occur on Thursday (August 1), before numbers begin to ease back into the lower 90’s by Friday, and the upcoming weekend.  Also, a few thunderstorms could return by the end of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss