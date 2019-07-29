Weak Summertime front…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday Afternoon,

A weak frontal boundary continues to sag south into our far southern counties. As a result, a few showers and thunderstorms may continue, or develop out ahead of this line. No rain, however, is expected in the post-frontal air mass, which includes most of our area. Instead, sunshine is expected with northeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Wednesday will continue sunny and hot with highs approaching 100. Possible triple digit heat may also occur on Thursday (August 1), before numbers begin to ease back into the lower 90’s by Friday, and the upcoming weekend. Also, a few thunderstorms could return by the end of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris