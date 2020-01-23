Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Warming trend into the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Another weak cold front will drift through the area today, capping afternoon temperatures around 50.  No rain or snow is expected, but brisk northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, could give us a bit of a wind chill.  Tomorrow will start another warming trend with sunshine, light winds, and highs close to 60, while Saturday could hold steady in the 50’s.  The pleasant 60’s look to return on Sunday, followed by breezy daytime highs approaching 70 for Monday.  The cooler 40’s and low 50’s will be instore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation…no wintry weather is expected for this weekend, or on Monday.  By Wednesday, however, cold rain showers could occur with the possibility of some snow.  Please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss