Warming trend into the weekend

Another weak cold front will drift through the area today, capping afternoon temperatures around 50. No rain or snow is expected, but brisk northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, could give us a bit of a wind chill. Tomorrow will start another warming trend with sunshine, light winds, and highs close to 60, while Saturday could hold steady in the 50’s. The pleasant 60’s look to return on Sunday, followed by breezy daytime highs approaching 70 for Monday. The cooler 40’s and low 50’s will be instore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation…no wintry weather is expected for this weekend, or on Monday. By Wednesday, however, cold rain showers could occur with the possibility of some snow. Please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris