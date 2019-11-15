Warmer weather to start the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 39F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 39F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Warmer weather returns for this afternoon with breezy southwesterly winds 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures back in the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  Tomorrow will follow suit (except less windy), with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  This nice weather will give way to our next cold front plowing through on Sunday with brisk north winds, and highs falling into the 50’s.  As of this writing, the chance for any rain or snow looks very minimal.

Uneventful weather makes a return from Monday through midweek, with sunshine, relatively light winds, and temperatures warming daily into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Precipitation might come back into play by Thursday. 

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss