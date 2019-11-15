Warmer weather to start the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Warmer weather returns for this afternoon with breezy southwesterly winds 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures back in the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. Tomorrow will follow suit (except less windy), with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. This nice weather will give way to our next cold front plowing through on Sunday with brisk north winds, and highs falling into the 50’s. As of this writing, the chance for any rain or snow looks very minimal.

Uneventful weather makes a return from Monday through midweek, with sunshine, relatively light winds, and temperatures warming daily into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Precipitation might come back into play by Thursday.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris