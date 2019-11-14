Warmer weather for Friday and Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

A little bit of a setback will be felt today, as our latest cold front moves south of the area.  Instead of the 60’s, like yesterday, today will hover in the cooler upper 40’s and low 50’s.  Fortunately, the winds should be light, keeping drastic wind chills at bay.  Tomorrow starts another warming trend with highs back in the 60’s, followed by a blend of 60’s and low 70’s on Saturday.  Unfortunately, windy and colder weather returns for Sunday with temperatures falling down into the 40’s and low 50’s.

This windy and colder weather might be accompanied by a brief rain/snow mix on Sunday morning.  As of this writing, no accumulating snow is expected, and sunshine looks to return during the afternoon hours.  Lastly, warmer conditions should become commonplace from Monday through midweek, with highs once more in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

