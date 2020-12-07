From unseasonably warm to possible rain and snow

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Pleasant weather is expected for this afternoon with sunshine, light northerly winds, and temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Tomorrow and Wednesday turn even warmer with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s.  In fact, some locations might see the mid-70’s by midweek.  Thursday and Friday, however, could turn decidedly cooler with a blustery blend of 40’s and 50’s.  Saturday may follow suit with temperatures only in the 40’s. 

The cold front that will usher in this cooler weather looks to be accompanied by low-level moisture.  As a result, scattered showers might occur on Thursday, while periods of rain and snow could be seen by Friday.  This portion of the forecast, however, is not set in stone.  Please check back for updates throughout the week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

