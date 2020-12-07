From unseasonably warm to possible rain and snow

Pleasant weather is expected for this afternoon with sunshine, light northerly winds, and temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow and Wednesday turn even warmer with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s. In fact, some locations might see the mid-70’s by midweek. Thursday and Friday, however, could turn decidedly cooler with a blustery blend of 40’s and 50’s. Saturday may follow suit with temperatures only in the 40’s.

The cold front that will usher in this cooler weather looks to be accompanied by low-level moisture. As a result, scattered showers might occur on Thursday, while periods of rain and snow could be seen by Friday. This portion of the forecast, however, is not set in stone. Please check back for updates throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris