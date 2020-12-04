Warmer than average weekend weather ahead

Clear

Amarillo

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

25°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

23°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday morning, we’ve had another cold start in the 20’s but we’ll be warming up to the seasonal 50’s with clear skies as well. We’ll have a pretty benign weather pattern over the next several days. Saturday will be more of the same, just slightly warmer into the upper 50’s. Sunday we’ll have a slight frontal boundary which won’t be bringing any precip or changing temps too much.

Monday through Wednesday we’ll reach mild conditions into the upper 60’s by the end of that stretch before the next system rolls through on Thursday/Friday bringing us a chance for rain/snow mix but it is still far out so we’ll update as we get closer. Have a great weekend!

