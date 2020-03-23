From isolated storms tonight, to a windy and much warmer week ahead

Few Clouds

Amarillo

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday afternoon,

Partly cloudy and pleasant weather continues with temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s.  At the same time, breezy southeasterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, will pump moisture back into the Panhandles.  As a result, a few thunderstorms could fire east of the caprock this evening, drifting into Western Oklahoma later tonight.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe, with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours.  All activity should remain east of Amarillo.

Tomorrow will warm back into the 70’s, while a blend of 80’s could be in store for Wednesday and Thursday.  The 70’s look to return on Friday, followed by the 60’s for Saturday.  The big negative from midweek through Friday will be windy and dry conditions.  In fact, a wildfire concern could play a role in our weather for the counties where recent rainfall has been less.

Lastly, additional precipitation looks to be slim to none for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

