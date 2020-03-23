From isolated storms tonight, to a windy and much warmer week ahead

Good Monday afternoon,

Partly cloudy and pleasant weather continues with temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. At the same time, breezy southeasterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, will pump moisture back into the Panhandles. As a result, a few thunderstorms could fire east of the caprock this evening, drifting into Western Oklahoma later tonight. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe, with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. All activity should remain east of Amarillo.

Tomorrow will warm back into the 70’s, while a blend of 80’s could be in store for Wednesday and Thursday. The 70’s look to return on Friday, followed by the 60’s for Saturday. The big negative from midweek through Friday will be windy and dry conditions. In fact, a wildfire concern could play a role in our weather for the counties where recent rainfall has been less.

Lastly, additional precipitation looks to be slim to none for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris