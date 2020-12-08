Warm weather followed by a possible rain/snow mix

Clear

Amarillo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Today looks to be unseasonably nice with sunshine, light westerly winds, and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow should follow suit with westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs ranging from the upper 60’s to mid-70’s.  In fact, Amarillo could top out around a very pleasant 72.  By Thursday, however, a cooling trend will commence, with temperatures falling into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Friday through Sunday continues to chill with highs only in the 40’s.  

The cold fronts that will usher in this cooler weather, will also bring in a chance of rain showers for Thursday.  The rain could mix with snow early on Friday before clearing out.  At this point in time, no accumulating snow is expected.  An additional light wintry mix might occur on Saturday, but would be hit or miss at best.  No inclement weather is expected for Sunday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

