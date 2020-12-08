Warm weather followed by a possible rain/snow mix

Today looks to be unseasonably nice with sunshine, light westerly winds, and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow should follow suit with westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs ranging from the upper 60’s to mid-70’s. In fact, Amarillo could top out around a very pleasant 72. By Thursday, however, a cooling trend will commence, with temperatures falling into the 50’s and low 60’s. Friday through Sunday continues to chill with highs only in the 40’s.

The cold fronts that will usher in this cooler weather, will also bring in a chance of rain showers for Thursday. The rain could mix with snow early on Friday before clearing out. At this point in time, no accumulating snow is expected. An additional light wintry mix might occur on Saturday, but would be hit or miss at best. No inclement weather is expected for Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris