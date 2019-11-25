Wacky, inclement weather for Thanksgiving Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon

Nice weather continues through this afternoon with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the 60’s to around 70. Tomorrow, however, turns very windy and cooler with westerly gusts of 45 to possibly 60 mph! Needless to say, this becomes a dangerous wind with loose objects being blown about. Crosscurrents could create treacherous travel for high-profile vehicles. Also, be aware of wildfire concerns! Temperatures will fall into the 40’s and 50’s. Colder air looks to filter into the area on Wednesday with highs only in the 30’s to around 40. Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), could follow suit with a chilly blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Moderating weather should return for Friday with highs around 50.

Regarding precipitation, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow may arrive by Wednesday PM, lasting through most of Thanksgiving Day. Depending on the temperature profile of the atmosphere at that time, the precipitation could fall as mainly freezing rain and sleet, or switch completely over to snow. If snow is the primary precipitation type, then some accumulations will more than likely occur. Ice accretion from the freezing rain could cause very slick road conditions, and possible power outages! In a nutshell, Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving Day might turnout to be a wintry, icy, very hazardous! Please stay tuned to updated forecasts throughout this week!

Additional rain showers and even thunderstorms might arrive on Friday with temperatures moderating close to 60!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris