Weather Blog: Typical heat and possible storms; track it all here

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Variable winds of five to 20 mph and a partly sunny sky will help temperatures to warm back into the 80s and low 90s for this afternoon. 

With this daytime heating, along with a dryline located out along the Texas / New Mexico state line, one or two thunderstorms might develop across our western counties.  If the cells fire, they could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.

Tomorrow and Thursday we could see a better chance of storms with possibly some severe weather. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards.  The mitigating factor to prevent thunderstorm growth on all of these days will be a cap of warm air.  If the cap holds, the storm threat will be greatly reduced.

Temperature-wise, tomorrow should see a blend of upper 70s and low 80s, while Thursday looks to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.  Friday, and the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, will follow suit, with afternoon highs in the 80s and low 90s.

WEATHER BLOG:

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

