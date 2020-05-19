Weather Blog: Typical heat and possible storms; track it all here

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

58°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

59°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

58°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Variable winds of five to 20 mph and a partly sunny sky will help temperatures to warm back into the 80s and low 90s for this afternoon.

With this daytime heating, along with a dryline located out along the Texas / New Mexico state line, one or two thunderstorms might develop across our western counties. If the cells fire, they could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.

Tomorrow and Thursday we could see a better chance of storms with possibly some severe weather. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards. The mitigating factor to prevent thunderstorm growth on all of these days will be a cap of warm air. If the cap holds, the storm threat will be greatly reduced.

Temperature-wise, tomorrow should see a blend of upper 70s and low 80s, while Thursday looks to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Friday, and the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, will follow suit, with afternoon highs in the 80s and low 90s.

WEATHER BLOG:

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

More from MyHighPlains.com: