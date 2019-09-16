Very warm and breezy

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
63°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. Warmer than average weather continues into this week, though we’re not talking exceedingly hot conditions. Under a partly cloudy sky, the wind will get breezy from the southwest and we’ll heat up to around 90. The potential for storms stays out west for a few days.

Tuesday continues this trend, with very warm temperatures and brisk winds, while Wednesday will just keep the heat, but then afternoon thunderstorms are likely Thursday as more moisture moves toward the Panhandles.

We’ll see storms again Friday and Saturday afternoons before the rain chances dry up once more.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss