Very warm and breezy

Good Monday morning folks. Warmer than average weather continues into this week, though we’re not talking exceedingly hot conditions. Under a partly cloudy sky, the wind will get breezy from the southwest and we’ll heat up to around 90. The potential for storms stays out west for a few days.



Tuesday continues this trend, with very warm temperatures and brisk winds, while Wednesday will just keep the heat, but then afternoon thunderstorms are likely Thursday as more moisture moves toward the Panhandles.



We’ll see storms again Friday and Saturday afternoons before the rain chances dry up once more.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin