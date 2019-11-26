Very strong winds, followed by wintry holiday weather

Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
18°F Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
21°F Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
17°F Generally clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

34°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
25 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

37°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

High wind event will occur today as a cold front pushes south into the Panhandles.  Upper-level energy will combine with the pressure gradient around the front to produce very strong westerly winds of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts possibly over 55 to 65 mph.  This becomes a dangerous wind with loose objects being blown about, and for high-profile vehicles being subject to sudden erratic crosswinds.  Also, be aware of wildfire concerns!  Temperature-wise, highs will top out in the cool 40’s and 50’s.

Tomorrow, the aforementioned cold front will lift back to the north, as another upper-level low moves this way from the southwest.  This low will bring its own moisture supply, increasing the chances of freezing rain, sleet, and snow across the area by tomorrow night, and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day).  As of this writing, any snow accumulations look to be across our west, and northwest counties.  Amarillo, and the highway 60 corridor could see light snow and ice accretion from the freezing rain, while our southeast counties will probably witness just a cold rain.  Needless to say, roadways, sidewalks, alleys, and driveways could become slick and extremely hazardous.  Power outages and disruptions may also come into play overtime.  This wintry event should wind down by early afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.  Temperatures look to hover in the 30’s and low 40’s tomorrow, and 40’s for Thursday.

Now onto Friday.  Warmer weather will to return with highs in the 50’s and 60’s, but the chance of moisture continues in the way of showers and possible thunderstorms!  Crazy, wacky, Panhandle weather!

Lastly, windy conditions look to return on Saturday with highs in the 50’s, followed by pleasant weather for Sunday (December 1), with a mix of 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

