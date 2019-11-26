Very strong winds, followed by wintry holiday weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

High wind event will occur today as a cold front pushes south into the Panhandles. Upper-level energy will combine with the pressure gradient around the front to produce very strong westerly winds of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts possibly over 55 to 65 mph. This becomes a dangerous wind with loose objects being blown about, and for high-profile vehicles being subject to sudden erratic crosswinds. Also, be aware of wildfire concerns! Temperature-wise, highs will top out in the cool 40’s and 50’s.

Tomorrow, the aforementioned cold front will lift back to the north, as another upper-level low moves this way from the southwest. This low will bring its own moisture supply, increasing the chances of freezing rain, sleet, and snow across the area by tomorrow night, and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). As of this writing, any snow accumulations look to be across our west, and northwest counties. Amarillo, and the highway 60 corridor could see light snow and ice accretion from the freezing rain, while our southeast counties will probably witness just a cold rain. Needless to say, roadways, sidewalks, alleys, and driveways could become slick and extremely hazardous. Power outages and disruptions may also come into play overtime. This wintry event should wind down by early afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures look to hover in the 30’s and low 40’s tomorrow, and 40’s for Thursday.

Now onto Friday. Warmer weather will to return with highs in the 50’s and 60’s, but the chance of moisture continues in the way of showers and possible thunderstorms! Crazy, wacky, Panhandle weather!

Lastly, windy conditions look to return on Saturday with highs in the 50’s, followed by pleasant weather for Sunday (December 1), with a mix of 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris