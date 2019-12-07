Unseasonably warm weekend outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to scattered clouds with lows around 30. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 60’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow will follow suit with breezy highs around 70. By Monday, however, a cold front will plow through, dropping numbers into the 40’s and low 50’s. Also, a brief window for a light rain/snow mix could sweep across our central counties during the afternoon. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

Tuesday will start out frigid with lows in the 20’s, followed by a modification into the cool 40’s later in the day. The low to mid 60’s look to return by Wednesday, followed by a mix of 50’s and low 60’s on Thursday.

Have a fantastic weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris