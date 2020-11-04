From dry and warm back to increasing rain chances

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Today will continue unseasonably warm with sunshine, light and variable winds, and temperatures back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Amarillo could top out around 80.  Tomorrow and Friday should follow suit with highs around 80, while Saturday and Sunday may turn windy and slightly cooler with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Monday and Tuesday look to continue this downward trend with windy and chilly temperatures in the 40’s and low 50’s. 

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain is expected through Saturday.  Sunday, however, might see a few thunderstorms, followed by a cold wintry mix of rain and snow for early next week.  Be sure to keep an eye on updated forecasts, as we get closer to this timeframe. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

