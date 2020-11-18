Wind and warmth, followed by possibly, weekend rains

Clear

Amarillo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Today will start out cool with morning lows in the 40’s and low 50’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph.  The dryness of these breezes could promote wildfire dangers.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!  Afternoon temperatures will be nice, warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Tomorrow will continue nice, but breezy with possible record highs in the low to mid 80’s.  Friday should see a blend of upper 70’s and low 80’s, while Saturday could cool back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Sunday looks to continue the trend with windy highs only in the 50’s. 

Also, as of this writing, our medium-range models are still suggesting rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday morning.  At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain…if not a few thunderstorms.  However, mid-November climatology would be more inclined toward a rain/snow mix.  Please continue to stay tuned for updated forecasts. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

