Unseasonably warm and dry weather returns

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early. Then clear skies overnight. Low 42F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Windy with a few showers early. Then clear skies overnight. Low 42F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Chilly weather is greeting us this morning with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.  As the day moves forward, pleasant weather is on tap with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the low to mid 70’s.  Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions return for tomorrow and Friday with the low to mid 80’s, followed by the 70’s on Saturday.  Sunday may nudge close to 80, while Monday and Tuesday look to drop back into the 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, at this juncture, dry and occasionally breezy conditions look to continue for the foreseeable future.  With this being said, elevated wildfire concerns may work back into the forecast.  Please keep this in mind as we move forward with time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

