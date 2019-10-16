Unseasonably warm and dry weather returns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Chilly weather is greeting us this morning with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. As the day moves forward, pleasant weather is on tap with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the low to mid 70’s. Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions return for tomorrow and Friday with the low to mid 80’s, followed by the 70’s on Saturday. Sunday may nudge close to 80, while Monday and Tuesday look to drop back into the 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, at this juncture, dry and occasionally breezy conditions look to continue for the foreseeable future. With this being said, elevated wildfire concerns may work back into the forecast. Please keep this in mind as we move forward with time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris