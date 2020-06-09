Very windy, dusty, and much cooler weather

Very windy and much cooler weather arrives for today, as a cold front plows south across the region. Instead of highs close to 100, a blend of pleasant 70’s and 80’s are expected, with Amarillo topping out only around 80. The downside will be a north gale of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts over 50 to 65 mph. Watch out for loose objects being tossed about, and, if you are driving a high profile vehicle, be aware of sudden dangerous crosswinds.
Tomorrow through Saturday appears to be seasonal with temperatures trading off between the 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday could reach back into the mid 90’s. Also, additional hit or miss thunderstorms might return on Thursday and Saturday.
Lastly, until widespread rains occur, wildfire dangers are starting to ramp up. Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris