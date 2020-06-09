Breaking News
Tracking wildfires across the High Plains

Very windy, dusty, and much cooler weather

Overcast

Amarillo

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
30 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. NNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. NNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Wind
37 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
36 mph NNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. NNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. NNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
36 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
47°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
27 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
26 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 46F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 46F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
43 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. NW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 48F. NW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Wind
40 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
39 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. NW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Wind
41 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Very windy and much cooler weather arrives for today, as a cold front plows south across the region.  Instead of highs close to 100, a blend of pleasant 70’s and 80’s are expected, with Amarillo topping out only around 80.  The downside will be a north gale of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts over 50 to 65 mph.  Watch out for loose objects being tossed about, and, if you are driving a high profile vehicle, be aware of sudden dangerous crosswinds.

Tomorrow through Saturday appears to be seasonal with temperatures trading off between the 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday could reach back into the mid 90’s.  Also, additional hit or miss thunderstorms might return on Thursday and Saturday. 

Lastly, until widespread rains occur, wildfire dangers are starting to ramp up.  Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

