First full week of March weather

Good Monday afternoon,

Cooler weather returns for the next couple of days with a slight chance of rain across our central and southern counties tomorrow (Election Day). This afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range from the 40’s north to the 60’s south. Amarillo and our central zones should top out in the low to mid 50’s.

Tomorrow (Election Day), appears to stay cool, but not cold, as an upper-level storm system traverses West Texas, and stays just south of our region. Temperatures will hover in the 50’s with scattered rain showers developing tomorrow evening, from I-40, and points south. The rain will move east and southeast away from the Panhandle by early Wednesday morning. All snow chances have been removed from this forecast, because of the southern track of the upper-level low.

Wednesday starts another warming trend with sunshine, and highs close to 70. The upper 60’s and low 70’s look to continue each afternoon from Thursday through the weekend. No additional rain or snow is expected for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris