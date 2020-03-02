First full week of March weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Monday afternoon,

Cooler weather returns for the next couple of days with a slight chance of rain across our central and southern counties tomorrow (Election Day).  This afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will range from the 40’s north to the 60’s south.  Amarillo and our central zones should top out in the low to mid 50’s.

Tomorrow (Election Day), appears to stay cool, but not cold, as an upper-level storm system traverses West Texas, and stays just south of our region.  Temperatures will hover in the 50’s with scattered rain showers developing tomorrow evening, from I-40, and points south.  The rain will move east and southeast away from the Panhandle by early Wednesday morning.  All snow chances have been removed from this forecast, because of the southern track of the upper-level low.

Wednesday starts another warming trend with sunshine, and highs close to 70.  The upper 60’s and low 70’s look to continue each afternoon from Thursday through the weekend.  No additional rain or snow is expected for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss