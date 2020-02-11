Tracking wintry, snowy weather across the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—
Hello everyone,
We are in the throes of a winter storm with periods of snowfall underway. Bands of snow could be witnessed, as northerly winds continue between 5 to 20 mph. Travel could be impacted with roadways becoming snow packed and extremely hazardous. Low visibility could occur at times. Snow totals could become fairly significant overtime with some areas accumulating a couple to quite a few inches. Some higher amounts are also possible. As of this writing, our western counties, including Amarillo, could see the more substantial totals. To add to this snowy day, will be temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s, and wind chills in the teens. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, for this wintry event.
By tomorrow, the upper-level storm system responsible for this outcome, will be departing to our east, with slowly improving conditions. Highs look to top out around 40, for both tomorrow and Thursday, as the melting process will be underway. Friday (Valentine’s Day), should be quiet with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris