Adrian ISD Alternative Solutions Clinic Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD House Municipal Schools Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD St. Anthony's - Dalhart St. Laurence Parish Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Tracking wintry, snowy weather across the area

Overcast

Amarillo

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

33°F Broken Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

31°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

We are in the throes of a winter storm with periods of snowfall underway.  Bands of snow could be witnessed, as northerly winds continue between 5 to 20 mph.  Travel could be impacted with roadways becoming snow packed and extremely hazardous.  Low visibility could occur at times.  Snow totals could become fairly significant overtime with some areas accumulating a couple to quite a few inches.  Some higher amounts are also possible.  As of this writing, our western counties, including Amarillo, could see the more substantial totals.  To add to this snowy day, will be temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s, and wind chills in the teens.  Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, for this wintry event.

By tomorrow, the upper-level storm system responsible for this outcome, will be departing to our east, with slowly improving conditions.  Highs look to top out around 40, for both tomorrow and Thursday, as the melting process will be underway.  Friday (Valentine’s Day), should be quiet with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

