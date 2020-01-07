Tracking wind, warmth, and cold weather

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Hello everyone,

Pleasant afternoon weather is on tap for the next few days.  Today will see a mostly sunny sky with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 60.  Tomorrow and Thursday should follow suit with a blend of low to mid 60’s.  The only negative will be the dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire threats.  Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Friday looks to turn blustery and much cooler with north winds, and a mostly cloudy sky.  Instead of the 60’s, temperatures will fall into the 40’s, with wind chills in the 30’s.  Also, depending on which model guidance verifies, there will be a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, mainly across our northern counties.  No wintry impacts are expected at this time.

Warmer weather appears to return over the weekend with sunshine, and highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

