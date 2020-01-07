Tracking wind, warmth, and cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Pleasant afternoon weather is on tap for the next few days. Today will see a mostly sunny sky with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 60. Tomorrow and Thursday should follow suit with a blend of low to mid 60’s. The only negative will be the dry westerly breezes, and possible elevated wildfire threats. Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Friday looks to turn blustery and much cooler with north winds, and a mostly cloudy sky. Instead of the 60’s, temperatures will fall into the 40’s, with wind chills in the 30’s. Also, depending on which model guidance verifies, there will be a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, mainly across our northern counties. No wintry impacts are expected at this time.

Warmer weather appears to return over the weekend with sunshine, and highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris