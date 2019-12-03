Tracking wind, rain, and cooler weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Another pleasant day is on tap minus blustery winds. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should warm from the 30’s this morning into the middle 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will continue mild, but turn cloudy and windy with highs around 60. The clouds are a result of a storm system moving this way from the west coast. By Thursday, this upper-level energy should be passing overhead, giving us a slight chance for rain showers. At this juncture, no snow is expected, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

As the storm system departs to our east on Friday, a cooler day is anticipated with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s. But no worries, warmer weather returns for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine, breezy southwest winds, and highs back in the 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris