Tracking wind, rain, and cooler weather

Clear

Amarillo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Another pleasant day is on tap minus blustery winds.  Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should warm from the 30’s this morning into the middle 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will continue mild, but turn cloudy and windy with highs around 60.  The clouds are a result of a storm system moving this way from the west coast.  By Thursday, this upper-level energy should be passing overhead, giving us a slight chance for rain showers.  At this juncture, no snow is expected, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

As the storm system departs to our east on Friday, a cooler day is anticipated with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.  But no worries, warmer weather returns for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine, breezy southwest winds, and highs back in the 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

