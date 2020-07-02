Breaking News
Gov. Abbott establishes statewide face-covering requirement

Thunderstorms and the holiday weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
22 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 68F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 68F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
23 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings,

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be in the offing for today, Independence Day, and Sunday.  Timing of the storms looks to be anywhere from mid-afternoon through the evening hours for each day.  Now in saying this, not every location will see rain, but at least the opportunity for precipitation will be around throughout the weekend.  Widespread severe weather is not expected on any one of these days, however, storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Lightning, of course, is always a concern.

Regarding temperatures – the weather will be typically hot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.  Today will see highs back in the 90’s, along with a few 100’s, while tomorrow and Sunday should be seasonal, with a mix of upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.  Amarillo looks to top out in the low 90’s for each day.

Lastly, until we see substantial wetting rains return, wildfire dangers will continue.  Please stay very cognizant about wildfire concerns, as we travel into this Fourth of July weekend!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss