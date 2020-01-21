Tracking rain, snow, and milder weather

Overcast

Amarillo

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
36°F Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dumas

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
31°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
35°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

39°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
30°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 36F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
36°F Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 36F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Inclement weather is expected for today, as rain showers spread in from the west.  Temperatures may stay cold enough, in the 30’s and low 40’s, that we actually see a wintry mix of rain and snow.  At this juncture, any accumulating snow should be light, and mainly on gassy surfaces.  Additional hit or miss rain showers may continue across our eastern counties for early tomorrow morning.  Upper 40’s and 50’s will be common during the afternoon hours. 

Thursday now looks to be dry, with a cool blend of 40’s and low 50’s, while Friday through Sunday may warm back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  No additional rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

