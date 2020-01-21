Tracking rain, snow, and milder weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Inclement weather is expected for today, as rain showers spread in from the west. Temperatures may stay cold enough, in the 30’s and low 40’s, that we actually see a wintry mix of rain and snow. At this juncture, any accumulating snow should be light, and mainly on gassy surfaces. Additional hit or miss rain showers may continue across our eastern counties for early tomorrow morning. Upper 40’s and 50’s will be common during the afternoon hours.

Thursday now looks to be dry, with a cool blend of 40’s and low 50’s, while Friday through Sunday may warm back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. No additional rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris