Tracking rain and snow for late tonight, and tomorrow

Overcast

Amarillo

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low near 30F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then windy with a period of snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
20 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Windy at times early. Low 28F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Another pleasant day is on tap, before a wintry mix of precipitation moves in for tomorrow.  This afternoon will be partly sunny with temperatures warming back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Tomorrow, however, will see an upper-level disturbance passing overhead with a possible rain/snow mix.  At this juncture (depending on which computer guidance verifies), some accumulations of snow could be seen.  Amounts look to range from a trace, upwards of a quite a few inches.  Our central and northern counties appear to have the best chance of snow. Amarillo could stay on the cusp with a rain/snow mix, while our southern counties look to see a cold rain.  Regardless, please drive very cautiously if you encounter wet, wintry weather.

Temperatures will be on a wide range for tomorrow with a blend of low 50’s south, to the 40’s and 30’s, central and north.  Wednesday looks to see some sunshine with highs around 50, followed by an additional rain/snow mix on Thursday with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.  Lastly, Friday through Sunday should turn mostly sunny, warming back into the 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

