Tracking rain and snow for late tonight, and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Another pleasant day is on tap, before a wintry mix of precipitation moves in for tomorrow. This afternoon will be partly sunny with temperatures warming back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow, however, will see an upper-level disturbance passing overhead with a possible rain/snow mix. At this juncture (depending on which computer guidance verifies), some accumulations of snow could be seen. Amounts look to range from a trace, upwards of a quite a few inches. Our central and northern counties appear to have the best chance of snow. Amarillo could stay on the cusp with a rain/snow mix, while our southern counties look to see a cold rain. Regardless, please drive very cautiously if you encounter wet, wintry weather.

Temperatures will be on a wide range for tomorrow with a blend of low 50’s south, to the 40’s and 30’s, central and north. Wednesday looks to see some sunshine with highs around 50, followed by an additional rain/snow mix on Thursday with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s. Lastly, Friday through Sunday should turn mostly sunny, warming back into the 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris