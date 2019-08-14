Tracking more storms…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday Afternoon,

The thunderstorms that moved through this morning should cause a cooling effect of sorts for this afternoon, keeping high temperatures in check. Most locations should top out in the upper 80’s to around 90. The low to mid 90’s look to return for tomorrow, followed by the upper 90’s and a few low 100’s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Additional hit or miss thunderstorms could be possible from tomorrow evening through early next week. The average probability of rain will be around 30% daily.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris