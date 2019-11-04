Tracking midweek November rain

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Sunshine returns today with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will see similar weather, while Wednesday and Thursday could turn unsettled with a chance of precipitation.  Wednesday may witness showers and thunderstorms increasing from the south, and spreading north throughout the day.  Thursday could continue with a cold rain, or might see a changeover to freezing rain, and snow.  This will depend on whether or not a cold front moves through.  Most of our computer guidance suggests that the weather will stay warm enough to support rain with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Conditions look to improve by Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures warming nicely into the 60’s and 70’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss