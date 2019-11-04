Tracking midweek November rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Sunshine returns today with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see similar weather, while Wednesday and Thursday could turn unsettled with a chance of precipitation. Wednesday may witness showers and thunderstorms increasing from the south, and spreading north throughout the day. Thursday could continue with a cold rain, or might see a changeover to freezing rain, and snow. This will depend on whether or not a cold front moves through. Most of our computer guidance suggests that the weather will stay warm enough to support rain with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Conditions look to improve by Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures warming nicely into the 60’s and 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris