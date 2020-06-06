Tracking heat, and slim chances of rain for the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Windy with clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
69°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
69°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today and tomorrow will offer more heat, and little chances of rain, with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s to around 100.  The same can be said for Monday with highs close to the century mark.  To add to this misery, will be hot and dry winds in a range from 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon.  Make sure to drink plenty of water, and find some shade, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day.  Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly cooler conditions could return, with temperatures falling back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Unfortunately though, rain chances will stay slim to none.

Lastly, tropical storm Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning.  Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas.  As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss