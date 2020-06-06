Tracking heat, and slim chances of rain for the weekend

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today and tomorrow will offer more heat, and little chances of rain, with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s to around 100. The same can be said for Monday with highs close to the century mark. To add to this misery, will be hot and dry winds in a range from 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water, and find some shade, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day. Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly cooler conditions could return, with temperatures falling back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Unfortunately though, rain chances will stay slim to none.

Lastly, tropical storm Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning. Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas. As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris