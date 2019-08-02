Tracking Friday night storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday Afternoon,

Our mini-heatwave with highs around 100 will come to an end tonight as a summertime cool front moves through the Panhandles. As the boundary sags south into our area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours. If Amarillo sees rain, our chance could be late tonight, or in the predawn hours of tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, additional hit or miss thundershowers could develop during the PM hours.

Temperatures look to be nice over the weekend with a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s. The low to mid 90’s become commonplace on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris