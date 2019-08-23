Tracking Friday night storms…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Additional showers and thunderstorms look to develop later this afternoon and evening across the area. A wide swath of rain could sweep across our central and northern counties late tonight, ending by midday tomorrow. Some severe weather may occur. Be aware of lightning, sudden strong damaging winds, and locally heavy downpours. Isolated pockets of hail could also be seen.

On the temperature side of the equation, today will be muggy with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. A range of 90’s are expected for tomorrow, while Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday could top out around 100. Cooler weather looks to return by midweek with the 80’s, and another chance of rain.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris