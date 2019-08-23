Tracking Friday night storms…

Forecast

Fair

Amarillo

91°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
65°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Dumas

90°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
63°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Hereford

93°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
64°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Dalhart

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
60°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Perryton

89°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
64°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Pampa

92°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
66°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Additional showers and thunderstorms look to develop later this afternoon and evening across the area.  A wide swath of rain could sweep across our central and northern counties late tonight, ending by midday tomorrow.  Some severe weather may occur. Be aware of lightning, sudden strong damaging winds, and locally heavy downpours.  Isolated pockets of hail could also be seen.

On the temperature side of the equation, today will be muggy with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  A range of 90’s are expected for tomorrow, while Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday could top out around 100.  Cooler weather looks to return by midweek with the 80’s, and another chance of rain.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

