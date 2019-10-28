Tracking cold wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Winter coats, gloves, and stocking caps will be the wardrobe of choice, as cold air invades the Panhandles throughout the week. Wintry precipitation will also play an important role.

Today will start out overcast and frigid with morning lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a cloudy sky will continue with moisture laden southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures could be hard pressed to reach the upper 30’s this afternoon. Light snow looks possible across our northern counties, while a few flurries might be seen locally. No accumulating snow is expected for today. Tomorrow into Wednesday, however, could be a different story with possibly a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Needless to say, roadways would become slick and hazardous, if this scenario plays out. Some accumulating snow might be seen by tomorrow night into Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the 20’s each morning, only modifying into the 30’s during both afternoons.

Continuing to Thursday for Halloween, a very cold morning is possible with numbers in the teens. As the day moves forward, a mostly sunny sky is expected with highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s. No rain or snow is expected on Halloween. Friday and Saturday may see warmer weather with a return to the 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris