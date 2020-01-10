Tracking cold winds and wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Friday afternoon,

Blustery conditions, and much colder weather will invade the combined Panhandles today, as an upper-level storm system moves overhead.  Brisk north winds of 15 to 35 mph, will chill temperatures into the 30’s and low 40’s, with wind chills in the teens and 20’s by this evening.  Also, a rain/snow mix will be developing across our northern counties during the afternoon, and then spreading southward across the rest of the area by tonight.  As of this writing, minor amounts of blowing snow could be seen, with totals of less than an inch or two.  Some locations may see just a dusting, or just a few flurries. If you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution. Roadways could become slick and hazardous.

As the upper-level storm system exits to our east after midnight, and the sky starts to clear, frigid downgliding winds on its backside could send wind chills free falling into the single digits, or close to zero by daybreak tomorrow.  Bundle up in layers, if venturing outside early in the morning…it will be cold!

During the afternoon, under sunshine, winds should subside with temperatures moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s.  Sunday will see highs in the 50’s, while Monday and Tuesday could top out in the low to mid 60’s.  Additional very cold weather could return by late in the week. 

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

