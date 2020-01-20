Tracking a wintry mix for tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Today is Martin Luther King Day, and the weather should turnout to be seasonal. Under a mostly sunny sky with light southwesterly winds, temperatures will warm from the 20’s this morning, into the 50’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 55. Tomorrow looks to be cooler with a chance of rain. The upper 30’s and 40’s will be commonplace with scattered showers spreading in from west to east. At this juncture, wintry weather should remain low, but it is January after all, so combination of rain, snow, or even freezing rain could be within the realm of possibility. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts!

Wednesday may turn breezy and warmer with highs in the 60’s, while Thursday and Friday could fall back into the 40’s with a slight chance of a wintry mix on Thursday. Lastly, Saturday and Sunday look to be mild with highs around 60.

Have a wonderful Martin Luther King Day, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris