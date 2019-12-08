Tracking a Monday cold front

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. W winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)…

Good Sunday evening,

Much cooler weather is in store for tomorrow, as a fast moving cold front barrels south across the region. Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s throughout the day with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Wind chills could hold steady in the 30’s with the sky becoming overcast during the afternoon. Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, a few flurries or sprinkles might be possible tomorrow evening, while the best chances of rain looks to stay well south of the Texas Panhandle.

Tuesday morning will see a clearing sky in the predawn hours with temperatures chilling into the frigid upper teens and low 20’s by daybreak. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with the low to mid 50’s becoming commonplace during the afternoon. Wednesday might warm into the 60’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for this upcoming weekend could moderate back into the 60’s.

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected from Tuesday through Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

