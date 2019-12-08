Tracking a Monday cold front

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
29 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. W winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. W winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Wind
38 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)…

Good Sunday evening,

Much cooler weather is in store for tomorrow, as a fast moving cold front barrels south across the region.  Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s throughout the day with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Wind chills could hold steady in the 30’s with the sky becoming overcast during the afternoon.  Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, a few flurries or sprinkles might be possible tomorrow evening, while the best chances of rain looks to stay well south of the Texas Panhandle.

Tuesday morning will see a clearing sky in the predawn hours with temperatures chilling into the frigid upper teens and low 20’s by daybreak.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with the low to mid 50’s becoming commonplace during the afternoon.  Wednesday might warm into the 60’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Thursday and Friday.  Temperatures for this upcoming weekend could moderate back into the 60’s.

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected from Tuesday through Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

