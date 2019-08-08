Thunderstorms and triple-digits…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Classic August heat continues with highs in the 90’s and low 100’s through this weekend. Today will see a partly sunny sky with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures around Amarillo should heat up to 100 for yet another day. Hopefully for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ll keep the highs in the double digits…but just barely!

Rainfall-wise, all hope is not lost. Nightly rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. The storms could definitely be spotty in coverage, and where we do see convection, the rain should come down heavy. Also, stay aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and occasional pockets of hail.

Try to stay cool everyone, and hope for rain!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris