Thunder and rain; Midweek weather

Forecast




Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
28 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Today promises to be another nice day with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures heating into the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out close to 74.  By late tonight, upper-level energy moving in from the southwest, will team up with low-level moisture streaming in from the Gulf, setting the stage for scattered showers developing across the area.  A few rumbles of thunder could be heard as this rain shield drifts overhead tomorrow.  Temperatures will stay mild with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.

As this first system departs by tomorrow night, a strong cold front will barrel south across the area on Thursday.  In its wake, the 40’s will become commonplace with wind chills in the 30’s.  Also, a second storm system will arrive from the west, giving us the chance for additional rain showers.  The rain may mix with, or change over to snow by Thursday night, lasting into early Friday morning.  As of this writing, some minor accumulations of snow could occur across our west and northern counties by Friday morning.  Amarillo looks to be on the eastern edge with possibly some light amounts.  Please stay tuned to updated forecasts!

The weather should improve by Friday afternoon with a clearing sky, and temperatures hovering in the 40’s.  Saturday and Sunday look to be sunny with highs warming back into the 50’s and 60’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

