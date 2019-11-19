Thunder and rain; Midweek weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Today promises to be another nice day with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures heating into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 74. By late tonight, upper-level energy moving in from the southwest, will team up with low-level moisture streaming in from the Gulf, setting the stage for scattered showers developing across the area. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard as this rain shield drifts overhead tomorrow. Temperatures will stay mild with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.

As this first system departs by tomorrow night, a strong cold front will barrel south across the area on Thursday. In its wake, the 40’s will become commonplace with wind chills in the 30’s. Also, a second storm system will arrive from the west, giving us the chance for additional rain showers. The rain may mix with, or change over to snow by Thursday night, lasting into early Friday morning. As of this writing, some minor accumulations of snow could occur across our west and northern counties by Friday morning. Amarillo looks to be on the eastern edge with possibly some light amounts. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts!

The weather should improve by Friday afternoon with a clearing sky, and temperatures hovering in the 40’s. Saturday and Sunday look to be sunny with highs warming back into the 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris