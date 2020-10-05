Unseasonably hot first full week of October

Sunshine and warm southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, will aid temperatures soaring into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 90. By the way, our record high for Amarillo today is 92, set back in 1934. Tomorrow and Wednesday will follow suit with summertime heat around 90. Thursday and Friday might be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s, while the weekend could see a return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding precipitation – this first full week of October will remain rain free. In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway. Plus, from time to time, the wildfire threat will come back into play. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris