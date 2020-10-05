Unseasonably hot first full week of October

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sunshine and warm southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, will aid temperatures soaring into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out near 90.  By the way, our record high for Amarillo today is 92, set back in 1934.  Tomorrow and Wednesday will follow suit with summertime heat around 90.  Thursday and Friday might be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s, while the weekend could see a return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s. 

Regarding precipitation – this first full week of October will remain rain free.  In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future. 

Unfortunately, this dry pattern does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway.  Plus, from time to time, the wildfire threat will come back into play.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

