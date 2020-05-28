Stray thundershowers possible; nice weather into the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone,

A stray thundershower or two might drift over our western counties this afternoon, but overall, it should be another nice day.  Light northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, will continue with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80’s.

Tomorrow’s weather looks to be similar with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the low to mid 80’s.  Saturday and Sunday may warm into the mid to upper 80’s, while Monday (June 1), and Tuesday (June 2), could reach into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding additional precipitation – as of this writing, rain chances appear to stay slim to none, through early next week.  The few exceptions might be our counties along the New Mexico state line, where occasional thundershowers could occur. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss