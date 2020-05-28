Stray thundershowers possible; nice weather into the weekend

Hello everyone,

A stray thundershower or two might drift over our western counties this afternoon, but overall, it should be another nice day. Light northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, will continue with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80’s.

Tomorrow’s weather looks to be similar with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the low to mid 80’s. Saturday and Sunday may warm into the mid to upper 80’s, while Monday (June 1), and Tuesday (June 2), could reach into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding additional precipitation – as of this writing, rain chances appear to stay slim to none, through early next week. The few exceptions might be our counties along the New Mexico state line, where occasional thundershowers could occur.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris