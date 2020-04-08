Nice April weather turning colder with rain and snow?

Hi everyone,

Today is the last nice and warm day for this week.  Under a mostly sunny sky with light northwesterly winds, temperatures will head back into the 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 85.  Tomorrow turns breezy and much cooler with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.  Good Friday may stay overcast and cool with the 50’s, while Saturday could moderate back into the 60’s and 70’s.

Easter Sunday will see another cold front plowing through with blustery conditions, and temperatures falling from early highs in the 60’s, into the 40’s by late afternoon.  This downward trend in numbers continues for Monday morning with freezing lows in the upper 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s.

Regarding precipitation, and the models are still trying to sort this out – hit or miss showers could occur on Good Friday, while a few thunderstorms might be seen for Saturday.  Easter Sunday may witness passing showers, followed by a rain/snow mix Sunday night and Monday.

Lastly, this is a low confidence forecast for precipitation.  Please stay up to date with the latest discussions, as we approach Easter Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

