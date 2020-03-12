Rain chances returning

Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
36°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday afternoon,

Nice weather continues for this afternoon with light and variable winds, and highs back in the 70’s.  Tomorrow, however, turns blustery and much cooler, as a cold front moves south across the region.  Temperatures will be on a gradient with 30’s north, 40’s central, and 50’s south.  Amarillo looks to hover in the 40’s.

Also, rain is on the way for tomorrow.  Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as an upper-level low tracks across the region.  If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix.  At this point, any snow amounts look to stay light, and mainly across our northern counties.  Additional hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms may occur on Sunday, followed by a very light wintry mix on Tuesday.  At this juncture, no severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.

Lastly, afternoon temperatures for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday should recover quickly into the 70’s, while Tuesday looks to drop back into the 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

