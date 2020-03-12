Rain chances returning

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Good Thursday afternoon,

Nice weather continues for this afternoon with light and variable winds, and highs back in the 70’s. Tomorrow, however, turns blustery and much cooler, as a cold front moves south across the region. Temperatures will be on a gradient with 30’s north, 40’s central, and 50’s south. Amarillo looks to hover in the 40’s.

Also, rain is on the way for tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as an upper-level low tracks across the region. If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix. At this point, any snow amounts look to stay light, and mainly across our northern counties. Additional hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms may occur on Sunday, followed by a very light wintry mix on Tuesday. At this juncture, no severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.

Lastly, afternoon temperatures for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday should recover quickly into the 70’s, while Tuesday looks to drop back into the 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris