From triple-digit heat to increasing chances of storms

Hello everyone,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day. All commonsense suggestions with the fact that we are expecting triple-digit heat for yet a third day. This afternoon’s temperatures could range from 97 to 107. Amarillo looks to top out around 102, which would just fall short of the record of 103 from 1936. This summertime heat should ease off a little for tomorrow and Sunday, with highs falling back into the 90’s. The upper 80’s and low 90’s could become commonplace for Monday through Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation, widely scattered thunderstorms look to develop later today…moving east across the Panhandles this evening. Any storm that forms could produce sudden strong downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow and Sunday, and early next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris