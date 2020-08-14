From triple-digit heat to increasing chances of storms

Clear

Amarillo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone, 

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.  All commonsense suggestions with the fact that we are expecting triple-digit heat for yet a third day.  This afternoon’s temperatures could range from 97 to 107.  Amarillo looks to top out around 102, which would just fall short of the record of 103 from 1936.  This summertime heat should ease off a little for tomorrow and Sunday, with highs falling back into the 90’s.  The upper 80’s and low 90’s could become commonplace for Monday through Wednesday. 

Regarding precipitation, widely scattered thunderstorms look to develop later today…moving east across the Panhandles this evening.  Any storm that forms could produce sudden strong downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow and Sunday, and early next week.  

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Video Forecast

