Less heat with widely scattered thunderstorms

Hello everyone,

Good news! Today we finally break the streak of 100’s and record heat, with a summertime cold front. The streak ends at 7 days for the city of Amarillo. So, how much cooler will it actually be? Well, not too much, but we could see a range of temperatures from the upper 80’s to the upper 90’s. A few low 100’s may continue for our far southeast counties. Amarillo should top out around 95. Tomorrow will continue in the 90’s, before we heat back to the century mark, or close to, on Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Regarding precipitation – Rain chances look to continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms for today and tonight, and possibly tomorrow. Some of the storms that form might pulse strong to marginally severe. Sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns. Additional thunderstorms could be seen along the New Mexico state line, and for our far northwestern counties on Friday. Storm chances look to wind down over the weekend.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris