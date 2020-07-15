Less heat with widely scattered thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

Good news!  Today we finally break the streak of 100’s and record heat, with a summertime cold front.  The streak ends at 7 days for the city of Amarillo.  So, how much cooler will it actually be?  Well, not too much, but we could see a range of temperatures from the upper 80’s to the upper 90’s.  A few low 100’s may continue for our far southeast counties.  Amarillo should top out around 95.  Tomorrow will continue in the 90’s, before we heat back to the century mark, or close to, on Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Regarding precipitation – Rain chances look to continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms for today and tonight, and possibly tomorrow.  Some of the storms that form might pulse strong to marginally severe.  Sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns.  Additional thunderstorms could be seen along the New Mexico state line, and for our far northwestern counties on Friday.  Storm chances look to wind down over the weekend.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

