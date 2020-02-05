The essence of February weather; icy, snowy, and frigid

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The icy, snowy, and frigid weather from yesterday and early this morning, are giving way to sunshine for this afternoon. Temperatures look to hover in the low to mid 30’s for most locations. Of course, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution. Some roadways could be snow packed, slick, and hazardous.

Tomorrow will see highs around 50, while Friday could top out close to 60. Saturday may cool back into the 40’s and low 50’s, followed by the warmer 60’s on Sunday.

Additional rain and snow could return by Monday night and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris