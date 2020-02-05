Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Split Senate acquits President Trump of impeachment
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
ADC Endoscopy Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo Heart Group Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Surgical Group BBB serving the Texas Panhandle BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Church - Clovis Central Church of Christ - amarillo Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services First Baptist Church - Amarillo Hope Choice Pregnancy Center Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Optimal Physical Therapy Pantex TTUHSC WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES Xpress Eyecare

The essence of February weather; icy, snowy, and frigid

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
15°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The icy, snowy, and frigid weather from yesterday and early this morning, are giving way to sunshine for this afternoon. Temperatures look to hover in the low to mid 30’s for most locations. Of course, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution.  Some roadways could be snow packed, slick, and hazardous.

Tomorrow will see highs around 50, while Friday could top out close to 60.  Saturday may cool back into the 40’s and low 50’s, followed by the warmer 60’s on Sunday.

Additional rain and snow could return by Monday night and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss