Warmer weather on tap for this weekend with possible rain showers

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 31F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Good Friday afternoon,



Frigid weather with teens from this morning will give way to sunshine with highs around 50 for this afternoon. The only downside could be breezy southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, keeping a chill in the air throughout the day.

Tomorrow and Sunday look to be much warmer with highs in the 60’s. Also, scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, still appear to be on track for tomorrow night and Sunday, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area. Once the low departs to our east by Sunday afternoon, strong westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 60, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris