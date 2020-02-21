Warmer weather on tap for this weekend with possible rain showers

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 31F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 31F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
31°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
34°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday afternoon,

Frigid weather with teens from this morning will give way to sunshine with highs around 50 for this afternoon.  The only downside could be breezy southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, keeping a chill in the air throughout the day.

Tomorrow and Sunday look to be much warmer with highs in the 60’s.  Also, scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, still appear to be on track for tomorrow night and Sunday, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area.  Once the low departs to our east by Sunday afternoon, strong westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 60, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

