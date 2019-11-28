Thanksgiving Day, and inclement holiday weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
31°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
29°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
32°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Mostly cloudy with freezing drizzle developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

35°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Happy Thanksgiving!

This morning we have a wintry mess underway with a mix of freezing rain, snow, sleet, and rain.  Ice and snow accumulations may be present for many locations.  The amounts should be relatively low, but walking or travelling could be very treacherous.  Please use extreme caution if out on the roadways! Put extra distance between you, and the vehicle ahead, and slow way down!  Also, where we do have ice accretion, sporadic power disruptions or outages may occur.

As the day unfolds, the wintry mix from this morning should change completely over to rain this afternoon.  The showers will be hit or miss.  Due to the overcast and damp chilly conditions, temperatures on this Thanksgiving will hover only in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow could start out, where today left off, with wet chilly weather.  Morning temperatures should stay above freezing, while afternoon highs, believe it or not, might reach close to 60!  Scattered rain showers will be possible with a couple of rumbles of thunder.  Any marginally severe weather looks to occur just east of the Panhandles.

Now onto the weekend.  Very windy weather will be probable for Saturday with westerly gusts of 45 to 55 mph.  Wildfire danger should remain low, because of our wet weather from today and tomorrow.  Also, temperatures will be cool with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.  Sunday (December 1), on the other hand, should be sunny and pleasant, with light winds, and highs around 60.

Once more, please have a safe, dry, and warm Thanksgiving everyone!  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss