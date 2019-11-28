Thanksgiving Day, and inclement holiday weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Happy Thanksgiving!

This morning we have a wintry mess underway with a mix of freezing rain, snow, sleet, and rain. Ice and snow accumulations may be present for many locations. The amounts should be relatively low, but walking or travelling could be very treacherous. Please use extreme caution if out on the roadways! Put extra distance between you, and the vehicle ahead, and slow way down! Also, where we do have ice accretion, sporadic power disruptions or outages may occur.

As the day unfolds, the wintry mix from this morning should change completely over to rain this afternoon. The showers will be hit or miss. Due to the overcast and damp chilly conditions, temperatures on this Thanksgiving will hover only in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow could start out, where today left off, with wet chilly weather. Morning temperatures should stay above freezing, while afternoon highs, believe it or not, might reach close to 60! Scattered rain showers will be possible with a couple of rumbles of thunder. Any marginally severe weather looks to occur just east of the Panhandles.

Now onto the weekend. Very windy weather will be probable for Saturday with westerly gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Wildfire danger should remain low, because of our wet weather from today and tomorrow. Also, temperatures will be cool with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. Sunday (December 1), on the other hand, should be sunny and pleasant, with light winds, and highs around 60.

Once more, please have a safe, dry, and warm Thanksgiving everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris