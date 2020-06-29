Mini-heatwave as we start the workweek

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
mph
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
26 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

104°F Clear Feels like 104°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

104°F Clear Feels like 104°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings,

For the second and third time this summer, Amarillo may reach the century mark.  Under a blazing hot sun with parched southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out at 100.  Tomorrow will follow suit with highs ranging from the upper 90’s to around 105.  No rain is expected, and wildfire dangers will creep back into the forecast.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

The weather should be less hot on Wednesday, July 1.  Temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 90’s with northwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Thursday will see seasonal highs around 91, while Friday could cool down into the 80’s.  Also, a chance of widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the evening hours.

Hit or miss thunderstorms may continue on Saturday evening, which could complement or hinder Fourth of July fireworks displays.  Temperatures earlier in the day will trade off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Lastly, circling back to our expected triple-digit heat for today and tomorrow – be sure to drink plenty of water, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day.  Find some shade to cool down, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss