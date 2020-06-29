Mini-heatwave as we start the workweek

Greetings,

For the second and third time this summer, Amarillo may reach the century mark. Under a blazing hot sun with parched southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out at 100. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs ranging from the upper 90’s to around 105. No rain is expected, and wildfire dangers will creep back into the forecast. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

The weather should be less hot on Wednesday, July 1. Temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 90’s with northwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Thursday will see seasonal highs around 91, while Friday could cool down into the 80’s. Also, a chance of widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the evening hours.

Hit or miss thunderstorms may continue on Saturday evening, which could complement or hinder Fourth of July fireworks displays. Temperatures earlier in the day will trade off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Lastly, circling back to our expected triple-digit heat for today and tomorrow – be sure to drink plenty of water, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day. Find some shade to cool down, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris