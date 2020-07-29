Storm chances continue as we close out July

Hello everyone,

Thunderstorm chances will continue nightly through the weekend. The mode of storm development is changing from monsoonal – heavy rain producers, back to northwest flow type of activity. In other words, as thunderstorms develop over the high county of New Mexico and Colorado during the day, northwest winds aloft will steer the storms over the Panhandles at night. This type of activity is usually more sporadic in coverage, but can become strong to occasionally severe. The main threats are typically damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. In the end, always stay weather aware, and seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Regarding temperatures, they will stay fairly similar as we close out July, and start August. Morning lows will continue to be in the 60’s and low 70’s, while afternoon highs look to range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris