Storm chances continue as we close out July

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

88°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

92°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone, 

Thunderstorm chances will continue nightly through the weekend.  The mode of storm development is changing from monsoonal – heavy rain producers, back to northwest flow type of activity.  In other words, as thunderstorms develop over the high county of New Mexico and Colorado during the day, northwest winds aloft will steer the storms over the Panhandles at night.  This type of activity is usually more sporadic in coverage, but can become strong to occasionally severe.  The main threats are typically damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  In the end, always stay weather aware, and seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. 

Regarding temperatures, they will stay fairly similar as we close out July, and start August.  Morning lows will continue to be in the 60’s and low 70’s, while afternoon highs look to range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss